(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopians in the south of the country are set to vote to form the country’s 11th state, part of a regional push for more autonomy that’s intensified since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

Almost 900,000 people in five zones and a locality will take part in the referendum, which if carried will create the South West. The move comes two years after people in Sidama voted to become the 10th state, while three other zonal councils have approved statehood and plan to ask populations to ratify the plan.

Some 6.2 million Ethiopians are also taking part in parliamentary and council elections that weren’t able to take place during the nationwide vote in June, according to the electoral board. The postponements took place amid logistical and security concerns relating to civil conflict in areas including the northern Tigray region.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party is expected to form a new government on Oct. 4 following his party’s overwhelming win in the main poll.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.