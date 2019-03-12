Ethiopian Air Pilots Got More 737 Max Training After Lion Crash

(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian Airlines pilots got additional training on Boeing Co.’s 737 Max after a similar aircraft operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed.

"For the Max, we were given extra training by Boeing," Tewolde GebreMariam, Chief Executive of Ethiopian Airlines told reporters in a broadcast on state-controlled ETV. “We have installed the additional training procedures in our manuals and in our simulations.”

An Ethiopian 737 Max plane crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board, raising concern about safety of the aircraft.

“We are currently in the first stage of the investigation, which is mainly collecting evidence and information,” Tewolde said. Some bits of the technical probe “will require to be sent abroad for reading and analysis.”

