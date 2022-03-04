(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase five of Boeing Co.’s newest air-cargo haulers, the 777-8 freighter, the airline said in an emailed statement Friday.

Africa’s largest aviation group is the second customer to announce a commitment for the freighter version of the 777X, which was launched with an initial deal for 50 aircraft from Qatar Airways during a late January signing ceremony at the White House.

Chicago-based Boeing seeks to bring the 777-8 freighter to market by 2027, about two years later than a A350 freighter planned by Airbus SE. The planemakers are competing for dominance of the next-generation of cargo aircraft, which have seen booming sales due to a rise in e-commerce and logjams in ocean shipping.

Shares of Boeing fell 4.2% to $180.84 Friday in New York, their lowest level since November 2020.

