Oct 6, 2021
Ethiopian Airlines Denies Transporting Weapons for Tigray War
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Ethiopian Airlines Group denied it ferried arms to neighboring Eritrea, whose troops fought in the Tigray region.
The state-owned carrier was responding to a report by Cable News Network that it’s been shipping weapons from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, since the violence broke out in November. CNN’s report cited cargo documentation, manifests, photographs and eyewitness accounts.
“Ethiopian Airlines would like to confirm that to the best of its knowledge and its records, it has not transported any war armament in any of its routes by any of its aircraft,” Group Corporate Communications Manager Ali Mohammed said in an emailed response to questions.
Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s biggest carrier and a major source of foreign currency for the Horn of Africa nation.
U.S. President Joe Biden in September signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against individuals and entities prolonging the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. In August, the U.S. trade representative warned Ethiopia might lose eligibility to export goods under a duty- and quota-free trade deal known as the African Growth and Opportunity Act.
The Tigray conflict has created a humanitarian and economic crisis, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and leaving more than 5.2 million people in need of aid.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:39
Food inflation heats up and energy crisis may make it worse
-
3:40
Apple’s plan for cars: using iPhone to control A/C, seats, radio
-
This vitamin may really change how you feel after a long flight
-
6:09
Single people make less money than those with partners, research finds
-
9:27
Google is giving a green makeover to services like search, maps
-
8:28
Fast-food chain sends office staff to work as fry cooks amid labour shortage