(Bloomberg) -- An Ethiopian Airlines flight en route to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, carrying an estimated 149 passengers and eight crew crashed on Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

The plane left Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and contact was lost six minutes later, according to the airline’s statement.

“Rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible causalities,” the airline said. The airline said it is still confirming details of the passenger list for the flight.

The Ethiopian government “would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said in the Twitter post.

