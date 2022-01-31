1h ago
Ethiopian Bonds Swing From Near-Worst to Best as Conflict Eases
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Ethiopia’s bonds are the best-performing sovereign debt in emerging markets this year, after a rally sparked by the government’s decision to end a state of emergency as a 15-month conflict with rebels eases.
The bonds have rallied 6 cents on the dollar since Jan. 26, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said that the security threat had diminished. That brings returns this year to 13%, the best performance out of 80 developing nations tracked by Bloomberg. Last year, the securities lost 28%, the worst performance after El Salvador.
Ethiopia’s government declared a nationwide state of emergency in November after clashes between the federal army and the dissident Tigray People’s Liberation Front escalated. The drawn-out fighting had hammered investor confidence in what was once one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and sparked a sell-off in the nation’s bonds.
In recent weeks, the 15-month conflict has shifted in Abiy’s favor, with Tigrayan forces on the retreat and the United Nations saying there is a “demonstrable effort to make peace.” Last week, Fitch Ratings Inc. affirmed Ethiopia’s long-term foreign currency debt rating at CCC.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:53
RRSP turns 65 this year but is far from ready to retire
-
Why budgeting tips are booming on TikTok's discover page
-
Canadian music investment firm buys publishing rights from Drake producer Murda Beatz
-
3:12
Pattie Lovett Reid: Are you going to get hurt by higher rates? It doesn’t have to be that way
-
3:54
Orange juice heads for longest rally since 1991 on frost risk
-
'Micro weddings' give couples the chance to splurge on what matters to them