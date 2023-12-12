(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s eurobond jumped the most in almost a year before officials hold an investor call later this week to discuss its proposals for restructuring the loan.

The security jumped 2.25 cents — the most since Jan. 12 — to 63.74 cents on the dollar by 11:17 a.m. in London, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The price is at the highest in more than a month.

The government announced at the weekend that it would miss an interest payment that was due on Monday because of the nation’s “fragile external position.” That puts the Horn of Africa nation on the brink of default, ranking it alongside other countries that have reneged on their loan commitments in recent years including Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka.

“We did not receive the coupon,” said Lutz Roehmeyer, chief investment officer at Capitulum Asset Management, which holds Ethiopian bonds through the Universal Investment Co. “After announcing that they do not want to pay the coupon anymore, it’s very unlikely that they will pay in the end, no matter how long the grace period is.”

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance will hold a global investor call on Thursday, Hanjit Shamil, an adviser to the Ministry of Finance, said by text message. The ministry said last week it would invite all bondholders to the call.

Concern about a potential default — the government has a 14-day grace period to make the coupon payment — is being offset by optimism about the government’s proposals for revamping the debt, said Samir Gadio, who covers African financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank.

“The bond may have been supported by tight holdings and as the government’s restructuring counterproposal still offers moderate upside from current levels,” he said. “However, risks may come from the opportunity cost of holding non-current securities if a restructuring takes time and whether this deal would be consistent with the parameters of a future Common Framework exercise.”

Ethiopia announced plans in 2021 to seek a debt review under the Common Framework — a Group-of-20 initiative designed to facilitate restructuring negotiations in the world’s poorest countries. The government proposed the overhaul after its economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and a conflict in the north of the country that slowed economic growth and exacerbated a foreign-exchange shortage.

Lazard Frères, which is advising the Ethiopian government on the restructuring, declined to comment.

