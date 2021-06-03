(Bloomberg) -- Eritrea started withdrawing its forces from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, after seven months of conflict.

The neighboring state began the pull-out after an official request by Ethiopia’s government, Billene Seyoum, spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, told reporters Thursday in the capital, Addis Ababa.

READ: Ethiopian Army Chief Asks Eritrea to Withdraw Troops From Tigray

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.