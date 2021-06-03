1h ago
Ethiopian Government Says Eritrea Withdrawing Forces From Tigray
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Eritrea started withdrawing its forces from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, after seven months of conflict.
The neighboring state began the pull-out after an official request by Ethiopia’s government, Billene Seyoum, spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, told reporters Thursday in the capital, Addis Ababa.
