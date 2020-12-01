(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s government said Keria Ibrahim, one of nine members of the dissident Tigray region’s ruling party executive, surrendered to federal forces.

Keria previously served as the speaker in Ethiopia’s House of Federation until her resignation earlier this year. Her surrender comes three days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the federal army captured the capital of Tigray after almost a month of fighting.

READ: Why Simmering Tensions in Ethiopia Have Boiled Over: QuickTake

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.