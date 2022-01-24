(Bloomberg) --

Ethiopia inflation accelerated to the highest level in almost a decade in December as the cost of food surged amid a civil war in the Horn of Africa nation.

The annual rate climbed to 35.1% from 33% in November, according to the Central Statistical Agency of Ethiopia. Prices rose 1.4% in the month.

Food costs increased 41.6% year-on-year, compared with a 28.9% increase in November, mainly due to a jump in the prices of vegetables, meat, milk, cheese, eggs and spices. Those for coffee beans and non-alcoholic beverages also increased.

Key Insights:

Prices usually rise in December as Christmas celebrations increase demand, according to the statistics office.

Price pressures have been exacerbated by a 14-month civil war that has disrupted farm production and supply. The dispute between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration and the northern Tigray region’s dissident leaders is yet to be resolved.

The Ethiopian birr has weakened more than 20% against the dollar over the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

