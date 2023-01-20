(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s prime minister appointed Mamo Mihretu as governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia.

A lawyer by training, Mamo is currently the chief executive officer of state-owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings. He previously served as a senior policy adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the nation’s chief trade negotiator, and has served as a senior private sector specialist at the World Bank, according to information on the website of the World Trade Organization.

Mamo replaces Yinager Dessie, who was appointed to the position in June 2018.

Abiy also announced the following appointments in a statement on his office’s Facebook page:

Engineer Habtamu Tegegn as mines minister

Alemtsehay Paulos as chief minister of cabinet affairs in the prime minister’s office

Girma Amente as minister of agriculture

The appointments must be approved by parliament.

