(Bloomberg) -- Etihad Airways and Air Arabia’s plan for a new discount airline will focus on flights between India and Abu Dhabi following the collapse of Jet Airways.

The future carrier would take over most of the 100 slot pairs for the market that were held by Etihad after ally Jet failed this year, Zahra El Zomor, an executive at Air Arabia’s Cozmo holiday arm, said in an interview.

Air Arabia, the Middle East’s biggest low-cost carrier, could deploy around 70% of the 100 short-haul jets it’s planning to order at the new venture, according to El Zomor, who spoke at the World Travel Market tourism fair in London. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi may also serve Egypt, Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, she said.

Jet Airways, which was part-owned by Etihad, operated flights from nine Indian cities to Abu Dhabi before its demise, the executive said. Replacing those services will help feed vital traffic from the world’s fastest-growing major travel market onto Etihad’s long-haul planes as it works to halt losses that have totaled $4.8 billion over three years.

Air Arabia rose 6% on Oct. 17, when the Etihad venture was announced. The carrier has its main base in Sharjah and another in Ras Al Khaimah, two of the seven United Arab Emirates that also include Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well units in Morocco, Egypt and Jordan.

