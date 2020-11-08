(Bloomberg) --

Etihad Airways has scaled back its executive team amid efforts to weather the coronavirus pandemic as it pushes ahead with a restructuring program launched three years ago.

The chief operating officer and chief financial officer will take on more responsibility at the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, according to a statement Sunday.

Under a 2017 restructuring plan, the airline is trimming its operations amid plans to position itself as a mid-size, full-service carrier concentrating on its wide-body fleet, it said.

“The first stage of this is an operational model change that will see us restructure our senior leadership team and our organization, said the airline’s chief executive officer Tony Douglas.

Organizational Changes

Role of chief commercial officer was folded into the roles of the chief operating officer, chief financial officer and the executive director for guest experience, brand & marketing

Role of chief transformation officer will also move under the CFO

Chief risk and compliance Officer and senior vice president sales and distribution will also be leaving

