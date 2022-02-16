(Bloomberg) -- Etihad Airways signed an outline deal for seven Airbus SE A350 freighters, adding momentum to the sales campaign for the new cargo jet.

The Gulf carrier announced the deal at the Singapore Airshow on Wednesday, after Singapore Airlines firmed up its freighter order earlier in the day. The contracts add to commitments from Air Lease Corp., French shipping firm CMA CGM Group and Air France-KLM for the wide-body model.

The planes will be added to Etihad’s existing fleet of five A350-1000 passenger aircraft, according to the statement. The carrier reduced a large order for A350 passenger jets in 2019 as part of a restructuring and is scheduled to receive 15 more. The statement didn’t say whether any of those remaining commitments will be shifted to the freighter.

Etihad didn’t respond to requests for comment on the order structure. Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas has said the company plans to operate just 12 passenger A350s.

Etihad Happily Mid-Sized, Says It Won’t Overreach in Rebound

The A350F will play a key role in Etihad’s long-term cargo strategy and help it meet emission reduction targets, Douglas said in the statement.

Airbus is relying on the lower emissions as a selling point for the A350 freighter, as it attempts to break into a segment of the market which Boeing Co. has long dominated.

Rival Boeing models are set to fall foul of changes to emissions standards which will come into force later this decade, though the U.S. planemaker is seeking an exemption.

Chicago-based Boeing has begun selling a freighter version of its coming 777X, with a blockbuster deal with Qatar Airways announced in January.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.