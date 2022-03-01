(Bloomberg) -- Etihad Airways reported a narrower full-year loss as travel demand picked up toward the end of 2021, and amid a strong performance from its cargo operations.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline posted a loss of $476 million compared with $1.7 billion loss a year ago. It carried 3.5 million passengers in 2021, with an average seat load factor of 39.6%.

Passenger load factor doubled in the second half of the year, the carrier said, reaching 70.1% in December as travel demand peaked during the winter holiday period. Passenger volumes rose in the fourth quarter after Abu Dhabi relaxed mandatory quarantine periods.

“Despite the slowdown caused by Omicron, we are confident that the spring and summer season will continue to see a resurgence in travel as more people return to the skies,” Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas said in a statement.

The carrier was also buoyed by continued strength in its cargo operations. Air freight has been a bright spot for global aviation as online purchases soar and shipping rates rise. Etihad reported a 27% increase in freight carried in 2021, while cargo revenue rose 49% to $1.73 billion, the highest on record.

