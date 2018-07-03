(Bloomberg) -- Bonds issued by EA Partners, a special purpose vehicle linked to Etihad Airways, fell to the lowest on record this week after the company said it wants to discuss restructuring some of its debt with creditors.

EA Partners II’s $500 million of bonds due June 2021 are quoted at a bid price of 63 cents on the dollar, about 5 cents lower since last week, according to two separate brokers contacted by Bloomberg. Another $700 million bond due September 2020 issued by EA Partners I, which are not immediately affected by the restructuring, are quoted 4 cents lower at 68 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Etihad created two EA Partners vehicles to provide financing to carriers in which it held stakes minimizing the burden on the balance sheet of the Abu Dhabi-based parent company. The insolvency of Air Berlin Plc and Alitalia SpA, the two largest investments Etihad had made in Europe, forced it to auction EA Partners’ claims linked to the airlines.

On Friday, EA Partners II said that it failed to attract bids high enough to repay the notes at par, triggering an event of default and it was therefore considering restructuring options that would need the approval of bondholders.

EA Partners’ structure is similar to a securitization whereby it issues bonds secured by the individual obligations of affiliate companies and Etihad. Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday that the airline will meet its debt obligations but didn’t elaborate on whether that extends to providing additional support for the EA Partners vehicles.

“I’m going to be crisp,” he said. “Etihad will meet Etihad’s obligations.”

