(Bloomberg) -- Etsy Inc. was the best performer in the S&P 500 Index in postmarket trading after reporting record revenue bolstered by holiday spending.

Shares rose as much as 9% before pairing some gains. Etsy’s shares were up around 7% through normal trading hours Wednesday.

“Despite significant macroeconomic headwinds, we maintained the vast majority of our pandemic gains and delivered double digit revenue growth and excellent profitability for the year,” Chief Executive Officer Josh Silverman said in the earnings release. Etsy said the strong holiday performance helped accelerate the amount of goods sold in its marketplace during the fourth quarter, with the company recording over 2,000 checkouts per minute during peak periods.

Sales rose by 13% to $807.2 million in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $754 million. The company’s take-rate, the amount it earns from merchandise sold on its marketplace platforms, rose to 20% in the period, from 17.1%.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.