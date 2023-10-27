(Bloomberg) -- The European Medicines Agency found no evidence that wildly popular new weight-loss and diabetes drugs cause thyroid cancer, reassuring patients about what had been a feared potential side effect of the medicines.

The agency’s safety committee, PRAC, reviewed published studies as well as the drugmakers’ own data on glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1, drugs including Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Wegovy. The committee said drugmakers should continue to monitor thyroid cancer events closely and report any new evidence.

Available evidence does not support a causal association between the drugs and thyroid cancer, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The EMA began its investigation after a study pointed to the potential of an increased risk of thyroid cancers when people with type 2 diabetes use the medicines.

The US labels of both Ozempic and Wegovy carry a warning about thyroid tumors in rodents, saying it’s unknown whether the drugs cause the tumors in humans. Prescriptions of both have soared thanks to their ability to help people lose weight.

The EMA notice also applies to other GLP-1 drugs, including Novo’s Victoza and Saxenda, Eli Lilly & Co.’s Trulicity and AstraZeneca Plc’s Bydureon and Byetta.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.