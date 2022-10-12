EU Agrees on Need to Sanction Iran Over Human Rights Issues

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed on the need to impose new sanctions on Iran over its treatment of women and a deadly crackdown on recent protests, according to EU diplomats.

A package of specific sanctions could be approved as early as next week, the diplomats said.

“We must hold those accountable that are responsible for the repression of women,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier Wednesday in a speech to EU ambassadors. “I believe now is the time to sanction those responsible. The shocking violence inflicted on the Iranian people cannot stay unanswered.”

Protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been arrested for allegedly flouting strict Islamic dress codes.

Last week, the US sanctioned seven Iranian officials it said played a role in an internet cutoff and protest crackdown and earlier imposed sanctions on the country’s Morality Police.

