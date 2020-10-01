(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders cleared the way for sanctions on Belarus over an Aug. 9 presidential election that the bloc says was neither free nor fair, according to a person familiar with their discussions.

The measures are due to take the form of asset freezes and travel bans against around 40 Belarusian officials implicated in alleged fraud in the election and in a post-ballot crackdown on domestic protesters.

