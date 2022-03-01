(Bloomberg) -- European Union ambassadors agreed to exclude seven Russian banks from the SWIFT financial-messaging system but spared the nation’s biggest lender Sberbank PJSC and a bank part-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.

VTB Bank PJSC and Bank Rossiya are among the banks that would face a ban from the messaging system that enables trillions of dollars worth of transactions around the world, according to officials familiar with the decision. The measures are expected to be adopted overnight.

The other institutions included on the EU list are Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank PJSC, Sovcombank PJSC and VEB.RF, said the officials, who asked not to be identified because the decision was private.

Some countries, including Poland, had pushed for more banks to be included in the measure, two of the people said. The list could still be changed before it formally comes into force.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.