(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is working toward an aid package for Egypt that would provide some €7.4 billion ($8.1 billion) in a mix of grants and loans as the country copes with fallout from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The push to help Egypt has become increasingly urgent, particularly after the government carried out a long-awaited devaluation that allowed its currency to weaken more than 38%. It’s also facing a potential influx of Sudanese refugees.

The EU on Wednesday will present to the bloc’s ambassadors a plan that includes offering Egypt two macro-financial assistance loans — a short-term €1 billion deal and a €4 billion package that would extend for two-and-a-half years after being enacted, according to people familiar with the matter. The money would be tied to a set of reforms that Egypt would have to embark on.

The rest of the funding would come in the form of grants and other mechanisms, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Financial Times reported earlier on the size of the aid package.

The EU and Egypt, which have been discussing an aid package for several months, have agreed that priority areas for funding include energy and boosting trade potential in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The two sides are also trying to finalize a joint declaration that would expand their partnership in several areas, including economic stability, migration, security and water issues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to visit Cairo on Sunday, which is when the two sides aim to sign the declaration, one of the people said.

The EU’s package comes after Egypt has so far this month secured more than $40 billion of investments and loans from the United Arab Emirates and the International Monetary Fund.

Read more: Saudi Arabia Looks to Follow UAE, IMF With Egypt Investment

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.