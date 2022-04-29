(Bloomberg) -- European officials are pushing for a breakthrough in the long-stalled negotiations over completing the bloc’s banking union with a common deposit insurance fund.

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe has been outlining his plans to break the impasse over the past few days and will present his ideas to euro-area finance ministers in a video conference on Tuesday. He wants to have a common European deposit guarantee fund in place, at least in embryonic form, by 2024 to bring added protection for savers and to strengthen the European banking system, according to the proposal seen by Bloomberg.

The European Central Bank was established as a single banking supervisor in 2014 in the aftermath of the financial crisis as part of an effort to ensure that national lenders’ problems wouldn’t put the currency union at risk again. But member states have never been able to agree on setting up a common fund to protect depositors, with richer nations such as Germany demanding countries like Italy do more to reduce the risks before they accept pooled liabilities.

In order to break the impasse, Donohoe’s plan envisages gradual adjustments on all fronts in parallel.

Read More: How a Banking Union Could End Europe’s Doom Loop: QuickTake

Instead of moving straight away to a fully-fledged European Deposit Insurance Scheme that would directly cover potential losses, member states would first set up a fund that would offer loans to national deposit schemes if they were at risk of being depleted.

Contributions to that fund would be based on a risk assessment of the national banking systems, including the concentration of sovereign debt in banks’ holdings, the document says.

In a second phase, the European fund would gradually take over risks related to protecting depositors and the costs of winding up failed lenders.

In return, euro-area members would agree on stricter measures to reduce national debt exposure in the banking industry, including charges for very high concentrations of sovereign holdings. The transition to phase two would happen within three years and when euro-area finance ministers agree enough progress has been made on risk mitigation.

German Opposition

While the working plan is only an initial step toward the conclusion of the banking union, diplomats are cautious about the likelihood of a breakthrough as positions remain entrenched on both sides.

So far, Germany has blocked any meaningful movement since the proposal was first made in 2015, demanding further risk reduction in banks’ balance sheets before covering deposits with joint instruments. The German government wants financial entities to limit their holdings of sovereign debt in addition to the progress already made in reducing their bad loans.

In turn, Italy has pushed back against any attempt to penalize the concentration of Italian government bonds held by its banks. The current banking rules don’t consider such a concentration as a risk but the debt crisis highlighted the danger that a major banking collapse could trigger a selloff in government bonds, spreading losses through the financial system to otherwise healthy banks.

Donohoe is aiming to win an agreement on his plan when finance ministers meet in person in June. The European Commission would then put forward legislation this year to be adopted by 2024.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.