(Bloomberg) -- Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn appealed to European Union member states to stick together after tensions emerged over a push for more joint bond issuance to fund energy and defense spending.

“We have to see to which extent there is support” for a new EU instrument funded by jointly backed bonds, Hahn said in Paris before a gathering of EU leaders. The European Commission is ready “to provide all the necessary means but also to come forward with proposals,” he added.

His comments came after EU officials told Bloomberg this week that they were working on plans for joint issuance to fund an increase in defense spending and a radical acceleration of its energy strategy.

EU heads of government are meeting Thursday in Versailles, near the French capital, to discuss how to end their dependence on Russian gas and beef up their militaries following the invasion of Ukraine. Jean Pisani-Ferry, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, estimates that the plan will cost about 175 billion euros ($190 billion) in 2022 and about 70 billion euros more each year going forward.

The outlines of the debate were sketched out in a hearing at the European Parliament on Monday when Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner for economic affairs, argued in favor of “new tools” to fund the strategic transformation. Valdis Dombrovskis, a commission vice president, said he was looking at “the available tools.”

The debate is centering on whether the EU should use untapped funds from the 800-billion-euro pandemic recovery fund that was set up in 2020 or create a new mechanism to finance transformational energy and defense policies. The recovery fund has more than 150 billion euros of loans available that haven’t been tapped by EU members.

“We should look at the loans within the recovery tool which have not been spent,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said as she arrived at the summit. “There are significant amounts that could be used and would be enough for this.”

EU officials are looking at various options to raise the funding, including issuing new jointly backed debt to provide soft loans to member states, according to people familiar with the discussions. The commission has said there’s no formal planning underway.

The recovery fund, known as NextGenerationEU, was first proposed by Germany and France but its original terms were cut back by more fiscally conservative nations like the Netherlands and Austria before they would accept it.

The discussion on a new mechanism is at an early stage and the officials involved are waiting for a clearer sense of what the costs of the energy and defense strategies will be before they move forward.

“I am not at this stage agreeing with a NextGenerationEU mark two,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters in Paris Wednesday ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

