(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and Russia have both come out in support of a coalition government in Moldova, long on the fault line between East and West, in a dispute that has left the country of 3.5 million with two presidents and two governments.

Over the weekend, the pro-Russian Socialist Party of President Igor Dodon made a surprise announcement it was forming a government with the Acum party, which seeks closer ties with the EU, in order to block a party backed by the country’s richest man, Vladimir Plahotniuc, from power. Following the move, the Constitutional Court forced Dodon out and named an ally of the tycoon to lead, claiming the coalition had missed the deadline to form a government.

Thousands of protesters on Sunday flooded the streets of the capital, Chisinau, in support of the court’s decision, which named former Prime Minister Pavel Filip interim president. Dodon has refused to acknowledge the ruling and is setting up a new government.

The unusual spectacle of Brussels and Moscow backing the same horse in a former Soviet republic comes after years of corruption and misrule have contributed to make Moldova one of Europe’s poorest countries. The country’s judges have been criticized by the international community for their lack of independence in the past, including last year, when the EU suspended 100 million euros ($113 million) of aid after a court overturned the election for mayor of Chisinau.

“The main responsibility for the new crisis lies with Vladimir Plahotniuc, who is trying to torpedo the unfavorable results of the elections for a second time,” Iulian Fota, a foreign policy analyst and former presidential adviser, said. “He clearly realizes he can’t retain power anymore and he’s trying to bargain some sort of exit.”

Snap Elections

Filip has announced snap elections on Sept. 6, while Dodon’s coalition also seeks an early vote.

The crisis started brewing after February elections left the three main parties each with about one-third of parliament. The chamber had three months to form a government after the results were confirmed on March 9 or face a new vote. The court ruled that deadline had passed after 90 days, while the coalition argues that the law allows three calendar months to form a government.

Both Moscow and Brussels have come out in support of the elected government. The EU called for “calm and restraint” in a statement Sunday. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that it’s “ready for joint work with the democratically elected authorities in Moldova.”

The U.S. seemed to avoid taking sides in the dispute and called for restraint from all parties, while it endorsed the February elections, according to a Sunday statement by State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus.

Dodon, who has called for a “peaceful transition of power,” will hold an emergency meeting of the country’s Supreme Security Council soon and will meet with accredited ambassadors to Moldova to discuss the situation.

“We want a peaceful and calm handover of power,” Nicu Popescu, who was named foreign minister for the coalition’s government, said by phone. “The incoming government has not called for street protests in order to avoid the possibility of clashes with supporters of the Democratic Party. But if the old guard doesn’t back down, we may see tensions in the street rise in the coming days.”

