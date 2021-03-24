(Bloomberg) -- The European Union took steps to ensure fewer Covid vaccines would be exported from the bloc while also promptly signaling a thawing of relations with the U.K. after months of public squabbling over dose-sharing.

“Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take -- in the short-, medium - and long term -- to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens,” the U.K. and EU said in a statement on Wednesday.

Officials on both sides signaled caution to not over-interpret and that this was not a supply deal, rather the beginning of a negotiation. A diplomatic rapprochement over the loaded political issue of vaccine nationalism had escalated after the EU signaled it was going to play hardball.

It marked a positive end to another day of drama in Europe that at one point turned farcical with the discovery of a stockpile of 29 million shots in an Italian factory. The EU temporarily strengthened tools to prevent vaccines from going to countries that don’t send doses back for six weeks.

But it wants to be practical. “In the end, openness and global cooperation of all countries will be key to finally overcome this pandemic and ensure better preparation for meeting future challenges,” the statement said. “We will continue our discussions.”

