EU and U.S. to Discuss Digital Tax Ahead of Bloc’s Levy Plan

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s digital chief will meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen next week to discuss the EU’s planned digital tax and global negotiations on a minimum corporate tax.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s executive vice-president for digital issues, is due to propose a new EU tax on technology companies’ revenues on July 14. First, she’ll hold a virtual meeting with Yellen on July 6, according to her online calendar.

A digital levy, likely to hit American firms hardest, was initially pushed by the EU in the absence of a global deal. Such a deal looks set to progress after 130 countries and jurisdictions backed a plan for a minimum corporate tax rate this week, though there are holdouts resisting the proposals.

It isn’t clear if the EU will still push ahead with its plans which are “still in the making,” according to the press office.

