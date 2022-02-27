(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign ministers agreed to send 450 million euros ($500 million) in military aid to Ukraine for lethal weapons, according to Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy chief.

The aid will be financed by the EU’s European Peace Facility and will see the bloc supply arms to a country at war for the first time in its history. Another 50 million euros will be provided for non-lethal purposes, Borrell said at a press conference in Brussels Sunday.

Member states that don’t want to be associated with contributing lethal weapons will be able to abstain or make a parallel contribution of non-lethal aid.

