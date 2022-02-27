(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign affairs ministers approved banning all transactions with the Russian central bank, according to officials familiar with the decision.

The decision, which is part of an effort to isolate Moscow’s economy and financial system, paves the way for the measure to be adopted as soon as Sunday evening, said the officials, who asked not to be identified because the process is private. Russia has about $640 billion in reserves.

A decision to penalize Russia’s central bank and exclude some Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions of dollars worth of transactions around the world, was announced Saturday in a joint statement by the U.S., European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, U.K. and Canada.

The move is aimed at Russian banks that have already been sanctioned by the international community, but can be expanded to other Russian financial institutions if necessary, officials said.

The decision to hit the central bank is a first for an economy the size of Russia’s. The U.S. has previously sanctioned the central banks of adversaries such as Iran and Venezuela for funneling money that supported destabilizing activities in their respective regions. North Korea’s central bank is also blacklisted.

By targeting the central bank, foreign governments will be hoping to further starve Russia of cash and deprive monetary policymakers of the hard currency needed to support the ruble in the foreign-exchange market, adding to inflationary pressures that had already driven up interest rates. The Bank of Russia last week intervened in the market for the first time since 2014.

The crackdown will also potentially limit the ability of the government to deploy capital to support the banking sector and prevent the risk of a deeper credit crunch.

