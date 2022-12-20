(Bloomberg) -- The European Union approved Germany’s nationalization of two major gas companies with a long list of conditions requiring both firms to sell off assets and subsidiaries.

The EU authorized a €34.5 billion ($36.6 billion) rescue package for Uniper SE, the biggest in German history. It also approved the €6.3 billion rescue of SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, the former European trading and supply unit of Gazprom PJSC, under the condition it divests assets too.

Uniper must sell power plants in Germany and Hungary to satisfy the commission, and the country’s government must also aim to reduce its shareholding in Uniper to no more than 25% by the end of 2028, it said.

“Many importers of Russian natural gas are currently not being served. This has severe consequences for customers and for the German economy,” Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

The deal requires Uniper to use 30% of its profits to cover the cost of replacing Russian gas using proceeds from its other businesses, the EU said. Priority must be given to supplying local suppliers that have existing contracts with the utility.

“We will do everything in our power to find the best owners for the assets and businesses to be sold,” Uniper Chief Executive Officer Klaus-Dieter Maubach said in a statement Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, Uniper plans to sell an 84% stake in its Unipro business in Russia; a hard-coal-fired power plant in Datteln, Germany; the company’s district heating business in Germany and other assets, according to the statement.

The nationalizations are part of a €200 billion package the German government put together to help companies and households cope with rising energy prices. Uniper supplies gas to thousands of local utilities and industries and its nationalization is seen as key to avoid a collapse of the country’s energy system and protect Germany from blackouts and rationing this winter and beyond.

“Today’s decision to recapitalize Uniper will ensure that gas continues to flow and will avoid serious disruption on the German natural gas market,” Vestager said.

Uniper’s financial situation has deteriorated quickly since Russia curtailed gas supplies to Europe amid the war against Ukraine. Gas prices have soared to levels beyond what the utility was paying for fuel piped from Moscow.

The utility reported a net loss of around €40 billion in the first nine months of the year, including costs for replacing gas in the more expensive wholesale markets and anticipated future losses.

The mammoth rescue package from the German government was dependent on the EU approval. The government’s take over includes capital injection, financing from state-owned lender KfW and the acquisition of the majority stake held by Finnish utility Fortum Oyj.

SEFE

SEFE must exit Switzerland, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Mexico and sell its vehicle fueling business, the EU said. The company’s directors won’t receive a bonus and can’t make any acquisitions until the German state owns less than 50% of shares.

SEFE “would not achieve medium-term viability with a lower amount of capital support, as the company would have been over-leveraged and not operationally competitive,” the Commission said.

