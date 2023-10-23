(Bloomberg) -- European authorities have asked four companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co., to provide more information about possible anesthesia complications from the use of weight-loss and diabetes drugs.

The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee, PRAC, made the request following a meeting in September where the popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs were discussed.

The probe comes after the American Society of Anesthesiologists issued guidance in June to suggest that patients skip a dose of the drugs prior to surgery. As the drugs delay the emptying of the stomach, there’s a risk that same food may remain even if patients fast prior to surgery, causing the potential aspiration of stomach contents. Fluid from the stomach entering the lungs can put patients at risk of developing pneumonia

AstraZeneca Plc and Sanofi have also been asked to submit supplementary information to the agency by Dec. 6.

PRAC’s review covers a group of drugs that mimic a hormone called GLP-1 released after eating. The list includes Novo’s semaglutide — sold under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic — as well as older medicines like Lilly’s Trulicity and Sanofi’s Lyxumia.

