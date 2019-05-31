(Bloomberg) -- Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is in conflict of interest over his ties to the business empire that he founded and put in trusts when was preparing to run for the post, the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported, citing two ministry sources it didn’t name.

The Finance Ministry said it has received a report on the audit, which is preliminary and confidential. The conclusions of the report aren’t final and can be amended based on further information from Czech authorities, the ministry said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Read more: How a Sprawling Farm Empire Put a Billionaire Premier in a Bind

The EU’s executive arm was probing Babis because the companies in his business group receive subsidies from the bloc’s budget.

