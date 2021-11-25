(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s drugs regulator backed expanded use of the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for younger school-age children, saying its benefits outweigh its risks.

A European Medicines Agency committee recommended extending use of the vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years old on Thursday. The two-shot regimen for younger kids is one-third the dose that’s given to people ages 12 and older.

The decision comes as a fourth wave of the pandemic sweeps across Europe, tilting countries closer to lockdown ahead of the Christmas holiday season. Authorities are pushing adults who’ve already been fully vaccinated to get booster shots and warning that immunization alone won’t be enough to curb the wave of infections.

It will probably take a few weeks to ship the lower-dose shots for children, with distribution likely starting around Dec. 20, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, prior to the agency’s recommendation. That’s a contrast to the U.S., where millions of kids’ doses were shipped in the days following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization.

The current wave of the pandemic in Europe has increasingly affected children, either because they’re directly infected or because of school and day-care classes sent into quarantine. Though Covid doesn’t usually hit children as hard as it does adults, it can spread via children to more vulnerable people.

The EMA committee’s recommendation will be sent to the European Commission for final approval.

