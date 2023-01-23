48m ago
EU Backs More Iran Sanctions Over Crackdown on Protestors
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign ministers backed more sanctions on more individuals and entities over Iran’s crackdown on some of the country’s biggest protests in decades, sparked by the death in police custody of a young woman.
Sweden, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, said in a tweet that the latest package “targets those driving the repression.”
The EU has also previously imposed sanctions on Iran over human rights and its military support of Russia with deliveries of drones used in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:41
Emerging market opportunities: Three hot picks from Ramiz Chelat
-
5:11
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
-
5:58
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
-
6:33
Here are the Ontario real estate markets where properties are selling the fastest
-
7:04
Looking to invest in gold? Three hot picks from David McAlvany
-
Women's tech collective Toast launches with aim to diversify hiring, reduce wage gaps