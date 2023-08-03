You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
EU Backs More Sanctions on Belarus Over Aiding Russia’s War
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed to impose more sanctions on Belarus with further export bans, as it cracks down on efforts to bypass restrictions on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Under the new measures agreed Thursday, the EU backed plans to expand a ban on exports of highly sensitive goods and technologies that boost Belarus’s military and technological development. It also added export bans on firearms, ammunition and on goods and technology used in the aviation and space industries, the European Commission said in a statement.
The new sanctions are tailored to align with those already imposed on Russia in reaction to Belarus’s involvement in Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The restrictions also aim to ensure that measures targeted against Russia can’t be circumvented through Belarus, Moscow’s closest ally, the commission said.
The EU’s executive arm proposed the measures on Belarus in January but their adoption was delayed by differences between member states over food and agricultural exports. President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Vladimir Putin to use his country as a launchpad to invade Ukraine.
Polish and Baltic authorities have in recent weeks increasingly warned of a mounting security threat in Belarus over the presence of Russian mercenaries in the country. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Thursday that Baltic nations and Poland should be prepared to shut the border with Belarus.
