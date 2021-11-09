(Bloomberg) -- The European Union threw its weight behind Poland as the bloc’s biggest eastern nation struggles with a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.

After Polish troops used tear gas on Monday to prevent Belarus-backed migrants from storming a barbed-wire fence running along the border, the EU’s executive urged member states to approve extended sanctions on Belarus it said was responsible for the standoff.

Poland estimates that as many as 4,000 people -- mainly from the Middle East and Asia -- were gathered near the frontier, out of more than 10,000 migrants expected to be in Belarus. The EU said it will explore sanctioning third country airlines active in human trafficking to Belarus, as the approaching cold season puts more lives at risk.

“Today, the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake,” Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter. “We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our partners from NATO and EU.”

Morawiecki visited security forces at the border on Tuesday and Poland’s parliament will debate the situation near Belarus later in the day.

The migrant crisis gives Poland and the EU a chance to work together despite a deepening row over Warsaw’s rejection of the bloc’s legal standards and concerns over the rule of law in the country. A deputy justice minister suggested that Poland may stop paying its EU membership fees if the court row escalates.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.