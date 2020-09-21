(Bloomberg) -- European Union efforts to put pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are on hold, as a separate crisis in the bloc’s backyard lays bare its struggles to reconcile competing national interests.

Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday failed to make good on their promise to sanction dozens of Belarusian officials involved in a contested election and the violent suppression of protests because of disagreements over how to deal with Turkey’s claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Cyprus refused to sign off on measures against Belarus unless member states also agreed to impose asset freezes on Turkish companies involved in drilling activities in its waters, and the matter will now be taken up by the bloc’s leaders when they meet at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Overcoming the stalemate has become a crucial test of the EU’s ability to assert itself at a time of regional instability and increased tensions between the U.S. and China.

“Our credibility is at stake,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels after the meeting.

While there’s consensus on the need to take action against Belarus, member states’ conflicting priorities have hampered EU efforts to act decisively on foreign policy.

A Cypriot proposal to add more Turkish entities to an EU sanctions list has been delayed since June as other countries fret about provoking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a key partner both in economic affairs and for controlling migration.

The delay has frustrated Cyprus, which claims that Turkish drilling activities are encroaching on its sovereign rights in the Mediterranean. The Cypriots say the delay in sanctioning Turkey goes against last month’s agreement by foreign ministers to move ahead with both processes at the same time.

“Our reaction to any kind of violation of our core values and principles cannot be ‘a la carte’,” Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said before Monday’s meeting.

Sanctioned Individuals

So far, only two individuals have been sanctioned over drilling in Cyprus’s economic zone, even though the EU says these activities are illegal. A Turkish company, Avrasya Shipping, was blacklisted Monday for breaking a United Nations-mandated arms embargo against Libya.

German officials have expressed concern that Cyprus’s determination to force the issue of additional sanctions may imperil efforts to resolve a related dispute between Greece and Turkey over maritime claims in the Aegean Sea. The two sides are close to starting exploratory talks following a tense summer which saw warships from their navies collide during a standoff in contested waters.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed to EU lawmakers on Monday to blacklist officials who’ve helped President Alexander Lukashenko thwart a “democratic revolution.”

“Belarusians will no longer be hostages of Lukashenko’s regime,” Tsikhanouskaya told a European Parliament committee in Brussels. “We ask you to stand united alongside the Belarusian people.”

