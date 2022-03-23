(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s budget chief pushed back against the idea of raising new joint debt to weather the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and to finance the bloc’s defense and energy priorities.

Instead, Johannes Hahn urged member states to use more than 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) of EU funds available to cope with the current crisis.

“Honestly, there is money and there is still flexibility to discuss the use of funds,” the budget commissioner said in an interview.

EU member states are discussing ideas, including the possible issuance of more common debt, for funding two expensive, urgent needs -- accelerating its push for energy independence and bolstering military capabilities -- following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. National governments will also face billions of euros in unforeseen expenditures to help refugees and to support companies and households amid the spike in energy and commodities prices.

The EU’s economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said that investing in defense may require new EU tools beyond Next Generation EU, the 800-billion-euro fund financed by EU debt to support investments and reforms in the bloc in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Additional EU issuance of common debt cannot be “off the table,” he said Tuesday during a webinar hosted by Oxford University.

Ultimately, any decision to issue common debt would need to be approve unanimously by the 27 member states.

Hahn said he considered the debate on possible new tools a distraction and added that more solidarity among member states would come if the current EU funds are properly used and show results.

His home country of Austria is part of the coalition of frugal member states that resisted the unprecedented joint issuance of debt to cope with the Covid-19 crisis in 2020. Although commissioners are expected to leave their government’s agenda behind, they can sometimes reflect the positions of their home countries.

Hahn stressed that the consensus among member states is to focus for now on deploying available funds, including 350 billion euros of structural funds that could be used flexibly, in addition to the Next Generation EU money.

As part of the EU funds that could be redirected, Hahn said that his team is looking at using Erasmus funds to support the schooling of Ukrainian kids in the bloc to avoid a lost generation and allow for their mothers, who make up two thirds of the refugees, to participate in the labor market.

“But one has also to see that the European budget will not rescue the world and not even Europe, so it means a lot of national efforts too,“ he added.

(Updates with details on Erasmus funding in second to last paragraph)

