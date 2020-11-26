(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Poland and Hungary, who effectively vetoed the European Union’s $2 trillion spending package last week, are meeting as pressure builds on them to relent on their opposition to tying funding to upholding the rule of law.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban will host Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday in Budapest as the rest of the EU looks for any sign of compromise. The two leaders stopped the bloc’s coronavirus fund and seven-year budget in its tracks last week, delaying the flow of billions of euros in aid to virus-hit countries during the record economic downturn caused by Covid-19.

That’s not the most pressing point for Hungary and Poland. Their governments are already under formal EU probes into whether they have violated the democratic norms, making them prime candidates for potential funding cuts in the future. The meeting is unlikely to provide a breakthrough as the two premiers don’t plan to draw up a counterproposal, according to a Polish government official who asked not to be named.

The standoff has left EU officials exasperated. Under the draft rule-of-law mechanism, a qualified majority of EU member states can approve sanctions based on the recommendation of the EU’s executive commission if they’re deemed to endanger the bloc’s financial interests. Those subject to sanctions would then have the right to appeal at the EU’s top court, something commission President Ursula von der Leyen underlined on Wednesday.

“That is the place where we usually thrash out differences of opinion regarding legal texts,” she told European Parliament members, in reference to the European Court of Justice. “And not at the expense of millions of Europeans waiting desperately for our help.”

Orban may already be in breach after a decade of consolidating power in Hungary, While the rights watchdog Freedom House no longer considers the former communist state a full-fledged democracy, tying billions of euros in funding to Orban’s rule-of-law track record may threaten his political survival.

At least, that’s what he told German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, before vetoing the EU’s spending package earlier this month.

“I can tell you what I said to her,” he told the German weekly Die Zeit in an interview published Wednesday. “‘What you are asking me to do, Angela, is suicide’.”

Now the stalemate focuses attention on Merkel, who may need to further tweak the rule-of-law proposal in a way that doesn’t alienate the European Parliament.

It must also assuage countries that are net EU contributors to the bloc’s budget, like The Netherlands. It has said the current draft, reached after months of talks, was the minimum needed to protect the bloc’s funding and most basic values.

