Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:

European Union leaders meeting in Brussels resolved a standoff with two eastern member states that had threatened to delay a historic $2.2 trillion budget and stimulus package -- and the deal is quite an achievement

The ECB escalated its campaign to shield the euro zone from a possible double-dip recession with another burst of stimulus, while cautioning that it may not deploy all its new firepower

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned business and the public to prepare to leave the European Union’s single market without a trade deal as negotiations with the bloc falter. Meanwhile, the government fears its post-Brexit trade deal with Canada will not come into force in time to prevent tariffs being imposed Jan. 1

Asia’s head start in the economic recovery from Covid-19 is sending a warning to the rest of the world: inequalities exacerbated by the virus are unlikely to be reversed any time soon.

Czech political parties made a key step toward record tax cuts that the head of the central bank criticized as too expensive

London is headed for the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions next week after new data revealed the capital has the highest rate of cases in England

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits surged to the highest level since September, even as household net worth hit a fresh all-time high in the third quarter

The Bank of Canada believes the economic outlook remains fluid with both downside and upside risks in play, and stands ready to move in either direction to respond, a top official said

Australia, which has nearly eliminated Covid-19, is experiencing the biggest domestic holiday boom in half a century as restrictions blanket much of Europe and infections continue to climb in the U.S.

Mexico’s third-richest man became the highest profile voice to publicly support legislation forcing the central bank to buy dollar bills from financial institutions

