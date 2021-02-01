(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is seeking to overturn Apple Inc.’s victory in a 13 billion-euro ($15.8 billion) tax dispute, saying judges used “contradictory reasoning” when they found that the company’s Irish units weren’t liable for huge payments.

A summary of the appeal published Monday shows the EU’s determination to challenge the critical July court ruling. The decision was a dramatic setback to Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s probes of national tax rulings that she says were an illegal subsidy for some large multinational firms.

Slapping Apple with a multi-billion order in 2016 was a landmark case for Vestager, showing she had no fear of upsetting the world’s most valuable tech company or the U.S. Treasury. The move helped fuel an EU push to close tax loopholes that allowed some multinational companies to legally pay less tax in Europe.

The EU said that the lower court improperly conflated Apple’s lack of employees at two Irish units and the company’s level of responsibility for intellectual property on iPhone and iPad sales across Europe. Judges failed to properly weigh the EU’s analysis of the Irish branches and showed “contradictory reasoning” in a separate part of their findings.

Apple officials didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The EU is fighting “far-reaching consequences” of July’s surprise judgment, Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief, said last year. Apple’s Irish companies recorded almost all profits from sales outside the Americas, she said, and treating parent and group companies separately allows businesses to “have their cake and eat it” by reducing tax payments.

