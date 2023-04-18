(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the European Union to maintain a common position toward China after French President Emmanuel Macron sparked outrage by suggesting that the bloc should avoid being dragged into a dispute with Beijing by the US.

Von der Leyen told lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, that the EU needs to diversify away from China and make better use of its trade defense instruments.

Macron and von der Leyen visited Beijing earlier this month, after which the French president said the bloc shouldn’t become a “vassal” in a US-China clash. Macron’s comments caused anger and confusion among EU partners and the trip amounted to a diplomatic coup for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has sought to divide the US and its long-time allies.

“The trip was necessary to ensure that we are as honest and clear in our messaging in Beijing as we are in Brussels or here in Strasbourg,” von der Leyen said. “This is a core part of our effort to de-risk through diplomacy, by reducing the space for misunderstanding and miscommunication regardless of how difficult the conversations may be.”

Von der Leyen, who heads the EU’s executive arm, spoke after various European leaders visited Beijing over the past weeks as Europe seeks to engage China in efforts to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rebalance the economic relationship.

“I believe we can and we must carve out our own distinct European approach that also leaves space for us to cooperate with other partners,” von der Leyen added.

Speaking before her, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that EU states need to align their voices in regards to China, or at least “trying to speak along the same wavelength.”

