(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is asking the Haitian government to step up its fight against gangs, warning that armed groups are using sexual violence to tighten their grip on the nation’s capital amid a rising death toll.

“We ask the Haitian government to redouble its efforts to end these unjustifiable human rights violations and intensify its fight against armed gangs and ensure that the authors, and the entities and people who support them, face justice,” the EU delegation in Haiti, along with the embassies of Spain, France and Germany wrote in a letter dated Aug. 1.

The group said there is growing evidence that gangs are using rape and sexual abuse, including against girls and boys, “to terrorize, destroy all resistance, subdue and displace the population.”

Warring gangs have been expanding their control over parts of the capital, including near government buildings in the city’s heart. According to the United Nations, from July 8-17, more than 471 people have been killed, injured or are missing; some 3,000 people have fled their homes; and at least 140 houses have been razed or burned down.

