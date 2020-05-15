(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel’s new government to refrain from annexing land that the Palestinians claim for a state, while signaling little EU readiness to back up the call with a sanctions threat.

Borrell said the EU would rely on diplomacy in seeking to steer Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu away from any West Bank land grab. A power-sharing deal between Netanyahu and former military chief Benny Gantz includes a provision that allows Israel to proceed with annexation as of July 1.

“We must work to discourage any possible initiative toward annexation,” Borrell told reporters on Friday after chairing a video conference of foreign ministers from the 27-nation EU. “This will require reaching out by all of us.”

Any Israeli extension of sovereignty into the West Bank would risk denting Europe’s goal of playing a stronger geopolitical role in the Middle East.

The EU has consistently said such an Israeli move would violate international law and harm the prospect of a two-state solution with the Palestinians. At the same time, any EU sanctions against Israel over annexation would require the unanimous support of the bloc’s member countries, which are divided on the issue.

“We look forward to working comprehensively and constructively with the new government,” Borrell said. “Unilateral action from either side should be avoided and for sure international law should be upheld.”

