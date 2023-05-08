(Bloomberg) -- The European Union canceled a diplomatic reception in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government’s decision to send a far-right cabinet minister to address the event.

The decision took aim at National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, known for incendiary statements against Palestinians, Arab Israelis, leftists and the international community.

“The EU Delegation to Israel is looking forward to celebrating Europe Day on May 9, as it does every year,” it said in a statement Monday. “Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for.”

The snub builds on US President Joe Biden’s criticism of the Israeli government’s suspended plan to weaken the judiciary, and failure to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a White House visit.

The EU’s mission said the cultural event for the Israeli public will proceed as planned in honor of a date that celebrates “peace and unity in Europe.”

Though the Israeli Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment on this rare diplomatic incident, Ben Gvir accused the bloc of stifling criticism.

“It is a shame that the European Union, which claims to represent the values of democracy and multiculturalism, is undiplomatically shutting mouths,” Ben Gvir said in a statement.

“It is an honor and a privilege for me to represent the Israeli government, the heroic IDF soldiers, and the people of Israel in every forum,” he said. “Friends know how to voice criticism and true friends also know how to take it.”

