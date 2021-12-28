(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. has a chance to tie its carbon market with the European Union’s Emissions Trading System after the two blocs agreed on a Brexit deal.

The British government decided two weeks ago to create its own pollution cap-and-trade market, replicating arrangements it will leave with its exit from the EU. While that system is being set up independent of the Brexit deal, the agreement opens the door to deeper links on environmental rules.

The EU system will shrink about 11% as a result of the U.K. leaving. Linking the two would help both the U.K. and EU send long-term signals to polluting industry about the seriousness of goals to zero-out emissions by 2050. Business groups have pushed for a U.K. carbon market with securities that can be exchanged with the EU system, which would make it similar to what’s been in place for British polluters since the market started in 2005.

Having a deal in place could mean there’s enough political goodwill to effectively merge the two markets shortly after they officially split. It’s a good sign for the market and has been reflected in carbon prices just before the deal was announced.

Carbon has been trending higher in recent weeks and hit a record high above 32 euros per metric ton on the back of an agreement by EU leaders to speed up emissions cuts in the coming years.

While the agreement sets some general conditions on carbon pricing, it stops short of providing clarity on when a link could happen. British negotiators committed to a system that’s at least as strong as the EU’s cap-and-trade program. U.K. companies remain subject to their 2020 EU emissions caps and must fulfill their obligations to surrender allowances by April 30, 2021.

The design of the EU ETS compliance cycle offers some additional room for maneuver for policy makers to agree on a link that could still cover the first year after Brexit. The deadline for companies to hand in allowances for 2021 emissions falls in April 2022, giving negotiators several months to reach a deal on detailed linking conditions.

When the U.K. leaves the EU, its power and industrial installations will have to buy allowances in the new domestic system. Auctions and futures contracts are set to launch by the middle of next year.

The U.K. had said the market would include about 156 million allowances in 2021, but that will likely shrink significantly in subsequent years to account for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions faster than previously planned.

A linked system would add depth to the EU market and preserve some of the liquidity when U.K. allowances emerge.

Utilities would hold normally hold allowances covering 80 million to 90 million tons of emissions, according to BNEF. It is likely that they have gradually reduced their carbon hedging in anticipation of Brexit, but there could still be a sell off if they unwind any outstanding forward positions covering emissions in the coming years.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.