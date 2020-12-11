(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders have agreed to more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade as part of their bid to make the 14 trillion-euro ($16.2 trillion) economy more sustainable.

They reached the decision at a summit session in Brussels that began on Thursday and ran through most of the night as coal-reliant, poorer nations in eastern Europe pushed for more help to clean up their economies.

The EU’s new target of cutting pollution by at least 55% by 2030, up from 40% previously, is part of the Green Deal, a sweeping clean-up that the bloc made its key pillar of recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession -- the worst in history. By 2050, Europe wants to be the world’s first climate-neutral continent.

The stricter emissions-reduction objective is to help solidify Europe at the forefront of the global fight against climate change. Efforts to limit the rise in temperature gained momentum in recent months as countries from China to Japan and Korea made bold climate announcements and President-elect Joe Biden pledged to return the U.S. to the Paris Agreement.

EU heads of government managed to overcome a divide between eastern and western member states over the costs of the green transition. All the same, western leaders were shocked by the degree of resistance they faced during the negotiations.

When several eastern European countries led by Poland rejected the initial proposal at the start of the debate, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was speechless, according to two officials with knowledge of the discussions. The holdouts got assurances that the financial burden will not fall disproportionately on their shoulders -- raising the goal will require an additional 350 billion euros per year to invest in energy production and infrastructure.

Climate-ambitious western economies, including France, Sweden and the Netherlands, were pushing for a swift agreement on the stricter emission-reduction target before a Dec. 12 international summit.

The EU will now be able to tout its breakthrough at the Saturday gathering hosted by the U.K., France and the UN to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. The bloc will formalize its increased pledge under the global climate accord at a meeting of environment ministers on Dec. 17.

The 2030 target is a key to completing the European Climate Law, legislation that would make binding the Green Deal objective of eliminating greenhouse gases by the middle of the century. National governments and the European Parliament can now proceed with negotiations and shape a draft law by early next year.

Once adopted, the climate law will pave the way for a swathe of regulations to implement the green transition. Next year the European Commission plans to propose measures that will strengthen the bloc’s carbon market, bolster rules to boost renewable energy, toughen emissions standards for cars and impose pollution limits on maritime transport.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.