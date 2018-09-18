(Bloomberg) -- European Union President Donald Tusk said EU leaders will use a summit meeting in Austria this week to map out their vision for the bloc’s post-Brexit relationship with the U.K., as he held out the possibility of a special session in November.

“We should reach a common view on the nature and overall shape of the joint political declaration about our future partnership with the U.K.,” Tusk said in his letter inviting EU leaders to the informal summit on Sept. 19-20 in Salzburg, Austria.

Though the views of the 27 other EU leaders are converging regarding the planned declaration on future U.K. relations, differences still remain, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels Tuesday. There’s also debate on how detailed the declaration will be, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The summit will start with a dinner Wednesday evening at which U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will give Britain’s perspective on the state of play of the Brexit talks. The other 27 EU heads of state and government will hold a lunch meeting without May on Thursday, focusing on Brexit.

Final Phase

Tusk said the 27 EU leaders will “discuss how to organize the final phase of the Brexit talks, including the possibility of calling another European Council in November,” which could be used to sign off on the divorce agreement and accompanying declaration on future relations.

The main outstanding issues in the Brexit discussions are the future-relations declaration and the so-called backstop to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, the EU official said.

“We should reconfirm the need for a legally operational backstop on Ireland,” Tusk said in his invitation letter.

“Let me recall that limiting the damage caused by Brexit is our shared interest,” Tusk also said. “Unfortunately, a no-deal scenario is still quite possible. But if we all act responsibly, we can avoid a catastrophe,” he said.

