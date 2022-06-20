(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and China are planning two high-level meetings in coming weeks, but the talks must tackle real bilateral issues and provide tangible benefits, according to the bloc’s ambassador in Beijing.

The two sides will hold the high-level dialogs on the economy and on climate and the environment “in the next few weeks, hopefully,” Nicolas Chapuis, the EU’s ambassador in China, told Bloomberg Television in Beijing on Monday. “We are continuing to press for engagement and solving the issues at hand. Addressing the issues, not sweeping them under the rug.”

The talks will follow a summit in April which Josep Borrell, the EU’s own chief diplomat, described as “a dialog of the deaf” with China refusing to discuss the war in Ukraine, human rights, or other issues in the relationship. At that time, China pushed for the economic dialog to be restarted and for the two sides to continue their cooperation on combating climate change, according to Chapuis.

“We need to talk and we need to find where we can solve issues. For this we need to have a shared account of facts which is missing today sometimes,” he said. In addition, “we need to bring back to our constituents -- our business people, our students, our members of parliaments, evidence that engagement with China is productive.”

Investment Treaty

Relations reached a recent high point at the end of 2020 when the two sides signed a long-awaited investment treaty, but quickly deteriorated after the EU sanctioned Chinese officials over accusations of human rights abuse in Xinjiang. China responded by placing sanctions on European lawmakers, academics and others, leading the bloc to freeze the investment deal. Since then China has sanctioned trade with EU member Lithuania in a clash over Taiwan and refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There’s no prospect of the investment deal being ratified at the moment, with Borrell saying in April that “as long as Chinese countermeasures will be in place there is no prospect for the ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment to move ahead.” However, Chapuis suggested that China could unilaterally implement the provisions of the draft agreement if it wanted to send a positive signal to Europe and it companies.

He also issued a warning that Europe expects China to open its market more or lose some of the access that Chinese firms have to the single market, noting that the European Council last week adopted a new regulation on public purchasing.

“Today, if any country including China, doesn’t open its public procurement to European companies, then Chinese companies won’t be able to bid as they can today for public procurement in Europe,” Chapuis said. “It is as simple as that. Reciprocity.”

“I think they understand that maybe they have underestimated that Europe, the Union, is becoming a power in it’s own right, and not just an open market,” he said, adding that it’s clearly in China’s interest to maintain access to Europe’s markets.

Covid Zero Backlash

Economic ties are one of the bright spots in the relationship, and at the moment “the economic links are massive and trade has not slowed down,” Chapuis said. However, “European companies are delaying investment decisions “because everyone is waiting for an exit strategy in China from Covid restrictions.”

European firms in China have an increasingly negative view of investing there due to the recent Covid outbreak and lockdowns across the country, which crippled industry and locked tens of millions in their homes for months, including in cities such as Shanghai or Changchun. Nearly one in four European companies in China are considering shifting their investments out of the country as the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy dims, a survey released Monday showed.

“Nobody is leaving China” now but there is a question about new investment, Chapuis said. “We will have to wait to see if the government of China will decide to align itself with the rest of the world.”

However, there has been no sign so far from China about if or when it will end the Covid Zero policy which has kept deaths and infections low but which is increasingly damaging the domestic economy.

On the question of Ukraine, Europe doesn’t see a change in China’s attitude toward Russia, according to Chapuis.

“We have huge differences on Ukraine -- it’s clear,” he said. However, “as of today there is no support, direct or indirect, of China, to the war effort of Russia in Ukraine. What we are seeing is political support, which is something different, and which is not under sanctions.”

