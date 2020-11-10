(Bloomberg) -- European Union negotiators reached a deal on the bloc’s long-term spending plans, moving a step closer to finalizing its landmark 1.8 trillion-euro ($2 trillion) budget and stimulus accord.

The EU is under pressure to wrap up the emergency package so that it will be operational next year, as the continent contends with a surge in coronavirus cases and the worst recession in its history. The recovery plan is expected to add 2% to the EU’s economic output in the coming years, according to European Commission projections.

While leaders agreed on the broad outlines of the unprecedented package in July, the deal also had to get the green light from the European Parliament, which pushed for increases to its total size. An agreement between the two sides would mark a major step toward ensuring much-needed aid can be made available to Europe’s battered economies in the first half of 2021.

The preliminary deal struck by EU lawmakers and German officials, who were negotiating on behalf of EU governments, follows another agreement last week on a mechanism linking EU funds to the rule of law.

